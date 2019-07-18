Home

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Divine Truth Apostolic Church
130 E. 6 Th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Divine Truth Apostolic Church
130 E. 6 Th Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Janet Carol Caradine Obituary
Janet Carol Caradine age 62 formerly of Gary,In passed away Thursday July 4,2019 after a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis.She is preceded in death by parents, Ulas and Josephine Johnson, brother, Ulas (Rosemary) Johnson Jr., Cecil Johnson, and sister, Sharon Johnson

She leaves behind to cherish fond memories, husband of 46 years, Tommy Caradine; three daughters, Constance Caradine of Valparaiso, IN, LaWonda Harden of Indianapolis, IN, and Tammy (Kimberly) Caradine of Michigan City, IN. Ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren; five sisters, Margaret (Lonnie)Rasheed of Gary, IN, Mollie (Ricky) Howard of Memphis, TN, Angela Johnson of Gary, IN, Gwen Johnson; six brothers, Timothy (Sharron) Johnson of Memphis, TN, Eddie Johnson of Memphis, TN, Barry Johnson of Gary, IN, Greg Johnson of Memphis, TN, Bruce Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends . Wake Saturday July 20,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at New Divine Truth Apostolic Church 130 E. 6 Th Ave Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 18, 2019
