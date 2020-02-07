|
Janet D. Cox (nee Ford), age 76, of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Robert "Bob" Cox; granddaughter, Missy (Justin) Diel; grandson, Robert Cox Jr.; several great grandchildren; two brothers: Jeff (Loni) Ford and Norm Ford. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin F. Cox; son, Benny F. Cox Jr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Kuiper Funeral Home, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Kuiper Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Janet's loving memory may be made to the family. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020