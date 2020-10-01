1/1
Janet Hamilton
Janet Hamilton was born March 17, 1949 to Virginia Dodson and Leroy Hamilton in San Francisco, California. Janet moved to Gary, Indiana. Janet received her secondary education in the Gary Public Schools and graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1967. Janet owned a green 1968b Mustang she loved. Janet received a diploma for Stewardess in the early 1970. She owned her own electrolysis business called the Gregory System. Janet gave birth to a daughter in 1971. She worked at Carol Block in Homewood, IL and Downtown Chicago. Janet retired as a security guard for Allied Barton at Arcelor Mittal in 2010. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, father and step father Norris E. Simmons, aunt Josephine Hamblin and cousin Joyce Kikolas. She leaves to cherish her fond memories daughter Virginia Hamilton; 5 brothers 3 grandchildren; 9 great and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12noon – 8:00 p.m. with family hours 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
