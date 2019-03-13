Home

Ott-Haverstock Funeral Chapel
Janet L. Rose Obituary
December 23, 1956 - March 8, 2019 Janet L. Rose, 62, New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:55 pm in Memorial Hospital of South Bend, South Bend, IN.A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN with Pastor Mike Betting officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm, Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. She was born December 23, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Earl and Beverly (Hill) Hayter. Surviving are a daughter, Erin (Rex, II) Porter of New Buffalo, MI; and two grandchildren, Rex Porter, III and Beatrice Porter. Janet retired as a librarian for the Gary Public School System. She enjoyed reading, knitting, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren.Contributions may be made to Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Children and Families, 1005 W. 8th St., Michigan City, IN 46360. To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
