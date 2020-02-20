|
Janet S. Macre (McDaniel) of Penfield, NY. Beloved wife of the late James J Macre; dearest mother of Suzanne Macre, Timothy (Katherine) and Scott (Jennifer) Macre; dear grandmother of Andrew, Ashley, Cameron, Claire and Emily; sister of Gary (Phyllis) McDaniel; sister-in-law of Margaret Ann Franklin; also survived by nieces and nephews.
Janet was born to the late Howard and Agnes McDaniel, Jul. 13, 1946, in Lake Station, Indiana. Janet graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1964 where she was a member of the honor society, student council, and served as the band secretary, librarian and president. She became an LPN in Rochester, NY, helped countless patients at Rochester General Hospital, enjoyed a career as a realtor for Century 21, and eventually retired as the activities coordinator for The Friendly Home. Janet was an accomplished craftswoman who enjoyed creating family heirlooms for her children, grandchildren, and friends from yarn, cloth and love.
No Prior Visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday February 21, 2020 at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church , 158 Laverack Ave, Lancaster, NY 14086. Internment at St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020