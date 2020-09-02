born October 31,1947 as Jennifer Todd. She was adopted by her parents: Christine and Aamos Hoard in California in 1949. She met and married Willie Edwards Gant and to this union she is survived by one child, Kymberly (Gant) Lewis, and many children of her heart, including the Burks and Dean families. Jani spent her adult life tirelessly in the service of others, starting from years of working for Unicef, and politicians in Los Angeles. Jani emerged on the scene during the era of Mayor Richard G. Hatcher and remained committed to public service. In 1972, Jani helped organize the National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Indiana . She served as the director of the Gary Airport, director of the Gary Housing Authority, president of the Gary Public Transportation Corp. Board, director of the Gary Genesis Convention Center and office assistant to the late Lake County Commissioner, Roosevelt Allen Jr. Jani was a member of The Friends Of The Gary Public Library, the Gary Section/National council of Negro Women and The Gary Historical & Cultural Society, Inc . She was a Friend, Sister and Family to so many, too many to mention. She chose to move back to Gary after years away because she felt drawn to the city and often said that it was the first place as an adult that she felt was home. Jani was loved by many and will be missed by all. The love and acceptance that she received from her adopted home and family were of the utmost importance to her. In her declining years, she was supported by many with a special mention to Sharon Hutton and the Lyles Family for their dedication. Per Jani's request, she will be cremated. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a brief memorial will be held September 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN.