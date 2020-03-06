|
Janice D. Wesby was born February 11, 1961 to Lillian and Cleveland Wesby Sr. Janice confessed her love for Christ at an early age and serviced at Church of Jesus Christ in Gary, IN. She was a 1961 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Janice is preceded in death by her parents Lillian and Cleveland; six brothers and two sisters; and nephew Lawrence Wesby. Janice was born into eternal life on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband James Burrell. Nieces: Kelisha Anderson, Tiffany Anderson, Nicole Anderson, Katina Wesby, Chante Wesby. Nephews: Darrell Anderson, Derrick Anderson, Barrie Wesby, George Wesby Jr., Leon Wesby, Cleveland Wesby III and Christopher Wesby; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, lifelong friends, and relatives. Visitation: Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:00 a.m until 12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. All services at Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 1910 Adams Street, Gary, IN. Dr. Johnice Joyner, officiating. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020