Janice Johnson age 65 of Gary,In was called from her labors to her rest, at Methodist Hospital with her family by her side on Monday June 29,2020.She had a long and fruitful work history.She was a faithful Charter Member of Greater Destiny Bible Church, serving on the Usher Board, Beautification Committee, attending Bible Studies and Worship Services. She had a heart for God and was always eager to learn more in order to gain a closer relationship with Him. Outside of her church activities, she worked with Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. , and their program dealing PEARLS., mentoring young girls.Janice is survived by her Mother, Annie Aldrich, four children; William,LaTonia, Dorian and Chasen, eight grandchildren; William,Brandon, Jeremiah, Jayla, Deon, Latia, Corvette and Deron; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Monday July 6,2020 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Greater Destiny Bible Church 1920 East Columbus Drive East Chicago,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





