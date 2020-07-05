1/1
Janice Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Johnson age 65 of Gary,In was called from her labors to her rest, at Methodist Hospital with her family by her side on Monday June 29,2020.She had a long and fruitful work history.She was a faithful Charter Member of Greater Destiny Bible Church, serving on the Usher Board, Beautification Committee, attending Bible Studies and Worship Services. She had a heart for God and was always eager to learn more in order to gain a closer relationship with Him. Outside of her church activities, she worked with Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc. , and their program dealing PEARLS., mentoring young girls.Janice is survived by her Mother, Annie Aldrich, four children; William,LaTonia, Dorian and Chasen, eight grandchildren; William,Brandon, Jeremiah, Jayla, Deon, Latia, Corvette and Deron; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Monday July 6,2020 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Greater Destiny Bible Church 1920 East Columbus Drive East Chicago,In. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Wake
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Greater Destiny Bible Church
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
Greater Destiny Bible Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 3, 2020
Another pondarosa member has left the Cain family. I'll never forget you. You have known me everysince I was a child. You loved your mother and your step father Bob, every beat of your heart. You were blessed to have a Mother like Mrs. Annie. There was no greater love like mother and daughter. Tell my love ones, in Heaven, who passed away before you that we love and miss them very much. Tenth and withcombe will miss you, Rip, from the Cain and Slocum family.
Ted Slocum
Friend
July 3, 2020
I'm sending my condolences to the Johnson and Aldrich family. I can't believe that that picture my family has of me looking up to Mrs. Janice has been that long. Time went by but we're never stop loving you. Rip my neighbor!
Ted
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved