|
|
Janice Peluyera, of Merrillville, passed away at her home on April 10, 2019 at the age of 73. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Jose; her beloved stepson, Johnny (Kelly); treasured grandchildren: Johnny, Cayden and Vanessa; her dear sister, Juanita; special niece, Tammy; and many other cherished extended family and friends.She is preceded in death by her son, John and step-daughter, Mary Ann.Janice was a kind and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who brought love and life to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM with a chapel service offered at 6:00 at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, In Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. Cremation to follow. For information, please call 219-980-1141 or visit www.rendinafuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019