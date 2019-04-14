Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Peluyera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Peluyera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Peluyera Obituary
Janice Peluyera, of Merrillville, passed away at her home on April 10, 2019 at the age of 73. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Jose; her beloved stepson, Johnny (Kelly); treasured grandchildren: Johnny, Cayden and Vanessa; her dear sister, Juanita; special niece, Tammy; and many other cherished extended family and friends.She is preceded in death by her son, John and step-daughter, Mary Ann.Janice was a kind and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who brought love and life to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM with a chapel service offered at 6:00 at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, In Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. Cremation to follow. For information, please call 219-980-1141 or visit www.rendinafuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now