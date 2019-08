JANICE R SEBESTYEN OF ST JOHN, IN, FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, AGE 52 PASSED AWAY AT HOME ON AUGUST 4, 2019; AFTER AN ALMOST 4 YEAR BATTLE WITH ESRD AND A HOST OF OTHER SEVERE MEDICAL MALADIES.



JANICE IS SURVIVED BY 2 BROTHERS: DON (DONNA) SEBESTYEN, JERRY (SHARON EVOY) SEBESTYEN; 2 SISTERS: DEB (MIKE) WARD AND JUANITA SHEFFIELD; 3 NEPHEWS AND 1 NIECE. JAN WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER PARENTS JAMES AND JULIANA SEBESTYEN AND BROTHER IN LAW JOHN SHEFFIELD.



JANICE WAS A 1985 GRADUATE OF BISHOP NOLL, RECEIVED AN ASSOC. DEGREE OF CHILD DEVELOPMENT FROM COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, BACHELORS & MASTERS IN HISTORY AND ENGLISH FROM PURDUE UNIVERSITY CALUMET. SHE WAS ASST DIRECTOR, WRITING LAB AND ADJUNCT PROFESSOR AT PURDUE FROM 1997-2002. SHE STARTED AS GENERAL EDUCATION DEPT CHAIR IN 2002 AT BROWN MACKIE COLLEGE (MERRILLVILLE) AND ENDED HER CAREER AS THE REGISTRAR IN 2016 WHEN SHE BECAME ILL.



JANICE WAS AN AVID D&D PLAYER, A FAN OF FANTASY MOVIES AND BOOKS AND ENJOYED WRITING HER OWN STORIES.



JANICE IS GREATLY MISSED.



VISITATION IS AT BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME 8415 CALUMET AVE. MUNSTER, IN ON THURSDAY AUGUST 8, 2019 10A-11A WITH SERVICE IMMEDIATELY AFTER, PROCESSION TO ASSUMPTION CEMETERY 19500 S COTTAGE GROVE AVE, GLENWOOD, IL WITH A GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019