Janis Joann Jones, 77, of Gary, Indiana, was granted her angel wings on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Janis was born in East Chicago, Indiana, to Sherman and Minnie Brantley. She graduated from Froebel High School in 1962. Jan then met and married the love of her life, Atlas Lee Jones. In 1967, Jan was in a terrible car accident that left her with some disabilities, but with strength from God and Atlas and her children by her side, she was able to live a full and happy life. Predeceased by her devoted husband, parents, and sister, Linda Crudup. She was the beloved mother of Clancy, Trevis (L'Tonya), and Dana. Proud Grandmother of Tiara, Trevis Jr., Tyson, Devin, and Dominic. She is sadly missed by her brother, Cornell (Kathy) Brantley, of East Chicago, IN; sisters: Shirley (Fred) Byron, of Minneapolis, MN, River Lee LaMarr, of Portage, IN, Amber Fleming and Faith (Darryl) Simon, of Houston, TX; and many other family and friends.



All Services Thursday, September 17, 2020 Wake 9:30 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary, Indiana. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral will be live streamed via Facebook at Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





