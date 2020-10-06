Jasmin Donta' Owens Jr. was born in Gary, Indiana on December 22, 2000, to Natasha Johnson and Jasmin Owens Sr. in Gary, Indiana. He departed this life on Monday September 28, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Jasmin D. Owens Sr.; & Brother Kobe Jones. He attended West Side High School in Gary, Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving mother Natasha Johnson, 1 sister Tyresa; 3 brothers; Tyrese, Tyriek, & Jaswon all of Gary, Indiana. Maternal Grandparents; Betty (Darren) Shumpert, and Walter Jackson. Paternal grandparents; Willie Jean (Michael Lunn Sr) special friend Alaysha Matthews and a host of close relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Manual Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 W 5th Ave. Gary, Indiana, on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 12pm-8pm with family hour from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 at 11am at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church located at 2134 Ellsworth Pl. in Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.





