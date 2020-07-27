Juan F. Lardydell, age 48, of Hammond formerly of East Chicago; passed away Saturday July 18, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.



Survivors: wife, Donyel; two sons, Juan Lardydell Jr. and Jacobi Lardydell; three daughters, Raven, Deirra and Briona Lardydell; two grandsons, Bryson Ellison and Julian Lardydell; two brothers, Demetrius Lardydell and Damion (Endia) Lardydell; two sisters Valencia (Charles) Shelton and Lateria Garrett; paternal grandmother, Jessie Mae Lardydell, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



Preceded in death by his parents, James & Valencia Lardydell; 3 brothers, Carlos, James, and Anton Lardydell.



Memorial Services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11am at First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Ave, East Chicago. Rev. Douglas Sloss officiating.



Private Cremation was held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please cash app to $msdloveplus.



Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lardydell family during their time of loss.





