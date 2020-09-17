J.C. Walters age 85 of Gary, Indiana made his transition on September 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospitals Northlake. Survived by his wife of 64yrs Frances M. Walters; two sisters, Arbell (Willie) Tymes and Henretta (Willie) Scott; children; Richard, Erick, Esselena, and LaTrice; Blessed with 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandad; 3 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services administered by Manuel Memorial 421 West 5th Avenue Gary IN 46402. Services Friday, September 18, 2020 at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams Street Gary, Indiana; Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM.Interment Evergreen Memorial Park; Hobart, Indiana Repast@ Zion Progressive Cathedral International1169 Connecticut Street Gary Indiana 46407
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.