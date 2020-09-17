1/1
J.C. Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J.C. Walters age 85 of Gary, Indiana made his transition on September 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospitals Northlake. Survived by his wife of 64yrs Frances M. Walters; two sisters, Arbell (Willie) Tymes and Henretta (Willie) Scott; children; Richard, Erick, Esselena, and LaTrice; Blessed with 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandad; 3 great great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services administered by Manuel Memorial 421 West 5th Avenue Gary IN 46402. Services Friday, September 18, 2020 at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams Street Gary, Indiana; Viewing 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM.Interment Evergreen Memorial Park; Hobart, Indiana Repast@ Zion Progressive Cathedral International1169 Connecticut Street Gary Indiana 46407


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved