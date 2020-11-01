1/1
Jean M. Loiacano
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. Loiacano

Age 99, a resident of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 26,2020. She was born on August 27,1921 in

Martin, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Anna Jaskolka. On April 26, 1941, Jean married the love of

her life, the late, Sam S. Loiacano at Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago. She treasured her family

and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, was highly skilled with knitting

needles, enjoyed Bingo and never met a stranger. Her faith was her strength. Jean will be remembered

as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Jean is survived by her loving children; daughter, Annamarie (Joseph) Pero; son, Frank (Marcia) Loiacano;

daughter-in-law, Patty Loiacano; sister-in-law, Eleanor Loiacano; grandchildren, Jeaneane (Jim) Landers,

Monica Stone, John Hook, Edward Hook, Tammy (Tim) Conjelko, Christina Loiacano, Kristin Pero, Whitney

(Josh) Stromberg, Andrew Loiacano, Nicholas Loiacano; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great

grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; son, Robert; daughters, Marilyn Hook and Christina

Loiacano, her parents and three siblings.

Memorial contributions in Jean's may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to

a Church or charity of your choice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to Covid 19. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees

Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online at

www.reesfuneralhomes.com

To send a flower arrangement to the fam



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.♥♥
Nancy Boling
Friend
October 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved