Jean M. Loiacano
Age 99, a resident of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 26,2020. She was born on August 27,1921 in
Martin, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Anna Jaskolka. On April 26, 1941, Jean married the love of
her life, the late, Sam S. Loiacano at Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago. She treasured her family
and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, was highly skilled with knitting
needles, enjoyed Bingo and never met a stranger. Her faith was her strength. Jean will be remembered
as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
Jean is survived by her loving children; daughter, Annamarie (Joseph) Pero; son, Frank (Marcia) Loiacano;
daughter-in-law, Patty Loiacano; sister-in-law, Eleanor Loiacano; grandchildren, Jeaneane (Jim) Landers,
Monica Stone, John Hook, Edward Hook, Tammy (Tim) Conjelko, Christina Loiacano, Kristin Pero, Whitney
(Josh) Stromberg, Andrew Loiacano, Nicholas Loiacano; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great
grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; son, Robert; daughters, Marilyn Hook and Christina
Loiacano, her parents and three siblings.
Memorial contributions in Jean's may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to
a Church or charity of your choice
.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to Covid 19. Arrangements are entrusted to Rees
Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online atwww.reesfuneralhomes.com
To send a flower arrangement to the fam