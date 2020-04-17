|
|
JEANNA A. HOLLIDAY-THORNTON, lost her protracted battle with multiple sclerosis on April 7, 2020. She was a resident at the South Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gary, IN. She fought a valiant fight against her disease and never complained. Until she was no longer able to do so, Jeanna used her laptop computer or iPad to communicate with family and friends locally and across the country. She was known to frequently send inspirational messages or bible scriptures to her son and others. She greeted visitors who came to see her with a warm and welcome smile. She loved to laugh whether it be a good joke, a funny movie, or banter at the dinner table. Some of her most enjoyed times were large gatherings with family and friends, many of which she hosted as dinner parties or events like the Superbowl. Jeanna was an avid sports fan, enjoying professional football and basketball most of all. Her favorite teams were the Los Angeles Lakers and the two teams Peyton Manning played for. Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Peyton Manning were her guys. Not only did she watch sports but she knew the players and personalities and could discuss them in detail.
Jeanna was born on January 1,1956 in Meridian, MS. She was the eldest child born to the union of the late James D. "Slick" Holliday, Jr. and Daisy A. Bonner Holliday. She accepted Christ at an early age as a member Israel CME Church in Gary. At Israel, she was a member of the Youth Usher Board and YPDERS. Jeanna attended Garnett Elementary School, Pulaski Middle School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in the class of 1973. The Lifelong Panther was a member of the Booster Club, the Charm, Service and Culture (CSC) Club and many other organizations. As a senior, she was one of the Debutante participants in the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Cotillion. Jeanna attended Franklin College in Franklin, IN, Purdue University, in W. Lafayette, IN and received a BS Degree in Journalism from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana.
Jeanna was a Substitute Teacher in the Gary Community School Corporation and a Manager in the Sight and Sound Department at Service Merchandise in Griffith, IN. After relocating to the west coast, she worked at Anderson Typewriter Company in Pasadena, CA. She was also the Editor of the Fountain Newsletter for the San Antonia Community Hospital in Upland, CA. She is a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a founding member of the Dream Girls. As a mother, Jeanna developed close friendships with the parents of her son's close friends, and welcomed the childhood friends into her home as if they were her own. Jeanna also volunteered her time as a Team Mom for her son's soccer teams, and was seen as a second mother to many of the boys her son played with.
Jeanna was married to Raymond Thornton of Gary, IN. To that union was born Raymond Douglas Thornton, currently of Van Nuys, CA. Her father, brother, David William Holliday, and grandparents preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving mother, Daisy A. Bonner Holliday-Purnell (John Purnell, Step-Father) of Gary, IN; son, Raymond Douglas Thornton; Granddaughter Autumn Rae Thornton of Van Nuys, CA; Solé Espinoza, Van Nuys, CA; brother, James Douglas Holliday, III of Bowie. MD; Stepbrother, John Lamar Purnell (Robin) of Gary, IN; Stepsister, Joni Martin of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Aunts Georgia Sims (James), of Meridian, MS and Rose Bonner of Gary, IN; Godchild, Attorney Candice Smith of Mattson, IL; and a host of cousins and friends.. Memorial service pending. Make checks payable to Multiple Sclerosis Society and put Jeanna Thornton's name in the memo.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020