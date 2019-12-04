|
|
Jeffery T. Evans, 47, a resident of East Chicago, IN, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Jeffery graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1990. He obtained his Associate Degree of Applied Science in Electronics and Computer Technology from DeVry University in 2002. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a Past Master of St. Luke James Lodge #43, Secretary of St. John Chapter Royal Arch #7, and past member of Magic City Consistory #62 and Mahomet Temple #34. He was preceded in death by son Terrell Ja'Marr Evans. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Angela Evans; parents, Mattie Evans and Maurice (Gloria) Evans; children, Jerree Evans, Justice Evans, Jaaliyah Evans, and Jeffery Greer; two brothers, Reginald (Thelma) Evans and Henry Tillman; two sisters, Michelle Evans and TaRae (Paris) Gardner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12noon- 8:00 p.m. family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Love thy Neighbor MB Church 2153 East 21st Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park .
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019