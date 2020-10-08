Jeffrey D. Strong was born March 17, 1966 in East Chicago, IN to Jonathan & Juanita Strong. Jeffrey traded this life for his eternal life Monday, September 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Jeffrey accepted Christ at an early age while being raised in Gary, IN. He received his early education in the Gary Public Schools, graduating from West Side High School class of 1984. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents R.C. Perkins & Iren West, paternal Grandparents Will & Mary Mateen. Jeffrey leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted mother Juanita Strong, father Jonathan Strong, loving sister Leslie Jackson, niece Ayanna Earls, nephew Malik Strong, great nieces Gabrielle Wiggins, Kayla & Kenley Stone. Celebration of Life will be held at Christian Valley Baptist Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, IN Saturday October 10th, 2020. Wake 9:00 am Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





