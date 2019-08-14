|
Jeffrey Irons, 56, of Gary, IN passed away August 9, 2019. He was a devoted Christian. He is predeceased by his father, Chester Irons; brother, Willie Irons and sister, Angela Smith. He is survived by his mother, Emer Jean Luckett of Gary, IN; son, Jeffrey Amos Cook Sr. of Las Vegas, NV; brother, Chester (Angel) Irons of Gary, IN; sisters: Joann Harris, Florida (Lewis) Harris both of Gary,IN, and Doreen Roberson of South Bend, IN; grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Visitation: Friday, August 16, 2019, 12- 8pm with family hours 7pm - 8pm, funeral services: Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am. All services held at The Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019