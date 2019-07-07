|
Jennifer Outlaw passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at residence. She was a former employee of St. Mary Hospital. Jennifer attended Beckman Junior High and Emerson High School. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her precious memories Fiancé Deon Perry, Dearest Mother Ollie Outlar, 2 children Deshon (Kandice) Perry, and Jamal Perry, devoted aunt Cynthia Outlar, brothers Thomas (Doris) Outlar, Rondell (Tara) Outlar, sister Clem Ware, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Her visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9 to 11am with, funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 7, 2019