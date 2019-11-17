|
|
Jeremy Lamont Tolbert "Zeus" of Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 35.
Jeremy was born to parents Carolyn Patterson and John Tolbert on April 5, 1984 in Gary, Indiana.
Jeremy is survived by his mother Carolyn Patterson; his daughter, Jamya Shaniece Tolbert; his sons, Jeremyah Lamont Tolbert, and Devin Tolbert; sisters LaCresha Vaulx, Charlene Tolbert, Pamela Tolbert, Dorothy Tolbert; brothers Stephen Tolbert, Anthony Tolbert, Monroe Tolbert; nephew Trevon Thomas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, John Tolbert and brothers John Tolbert, Jr., Michael Tolbert, and Jerome Tolbert.
A viewing of the body will be available to the public at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers and condolences.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019