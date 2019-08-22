Jeriel K. Odie was born on September 6th, 1983. He was raised to put God first before anything else. Jeriel enjoyed life to the fullest, loved his children, family, trying out the latest food spots, and clothes as well. His family meant everything in the world to him. He had a quiet spirit and would help out anyone. Many can vouch for that. He was raised in Gary, Indiana and attended "Horace Mann High" School. He was employed at Polycon Industries In Merrillville, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his loving grandmother Mattie P. Odie. He is survived by his loving parents Valarie, Chris Strickland, and Byran Hopson. Children Uriah, Elijah, Zipporah, and Aviah Odie. Fiance' Amber Clark. Siblings: Chris Strickland Jr, and Shaunte Odie. 1 Aunt: Barbara Goodwin, Uncle: Germaine (Tearaney) Burroughs. Grandparents: Edwina & Charles Gregory. Godmother, Florence Johnson. Best friends, Donnie Wilkerson, Brain Moore, Steven Newbern, Malcom Omovudu, and Bernard Clark. Two great aunts, Annie (Odell) Moss, and Willetta (Michael) Dunlap. He also has a host of loving stepbrothers & sisters, step aunties, step uncles, and cousins. He will truly be missed by us all!!! Visitation will be held Friday August 23, 2019 from 12pm-8pm (family hour 6 to 8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Celebration of life will take place Saturday August 24, 2019 11am also at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019