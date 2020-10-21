1/1
Jermaine Lemar Perkins
Jermaine Lemar Perkins passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. He attended Westside High School. Lemar was a member of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, former member of youth Usher Board. He was preceded in death by parents: John E. Perkins and Patricia A. Smith; brother Dietrich Perkins; and three aunts: Lucinda Murray, Ann and Sue Palmer. He leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters: Makyia Perkins and Sharayah Perkins; two brothers: David Smith, Jr., and Darien (Jenna) Smith; paternal grandparents: Percy (Willa Mae) Palmer; maternal grandparents: Wilton (Ella) Carr; special uncle, Wilton (Cheryl) Carr, Jr., special aunts: Pamela (Lorenzo) Harris, Cynthia Palmer, Rose Palmer and Janice Turner; special friend, Rianne Williams; five special children; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12 to 6:00pm with inspirational words by Minister Carlos Reed from 5-6:00 p.m at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Family hour: 9 to 11am Friday, October 23, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 11:00am at New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina St. Officiating Rev. W.N. Reed. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
OCT
22
Service
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
