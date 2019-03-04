Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Currin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome C. Currin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome C. Currin Obituary
Jerome C. Currin age 67, passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019. He was a high school graduate from Gary Roosevelt class of 1969 and a member of Israel A.M.E Church. Mr. Currin is preceded in death by his spouse Gloria Currin, father L.C. Currin and sister Diane P. Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory his dear mother Mary Currin, children; Shalaundra Currin, Jerry Currin, John Currin, Jessie Akins, Darnell Akins and Jermaine Akins along with a host of grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9am until time of service Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Pastor Wilson Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.