Jerome C. Currin age 67, passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019. He was a high school graduate from Gary Roosevelt class of 1969 and a member of Israel A.M.E Church. Mr. Currin is preceded in death by his spouse Gloria Currin, father L.C. Currin and sister Diane P. Henry. He leaves to cherish his memory his dear mother Mary Currin, children; Shalaundra Currin, Jerry Currin, John Currin, Jessie Akins, Darnell Akins and Jermaine Akins along with a host of grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9am until time of service Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington Street Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Pastor Wilson Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery Hobart, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019