Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Jerome (Jerry) Key of Merrillville, IN age 68 passed away peacefully, Friday February 1, 2019. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, served in the Army and was a recipient of The Purple Heart. Jerome was preceded in death by his mother Willette Gordon, maternal grandparents Willie and Juanita Key; sister Regina Ann Gordon and nephew Ronald Allen Kitt. He leaves to cherish his loving memories daughter Stacey (Roderick) Hall, grandchildren Brittany and Brianna Hall; 4 sisters Mary Ward, Donna (Ronald) Kitt, Vanita (James) Wiley and Charlotte Gordon; 2 brothers Eddie (Eunice) Porter and William (Yolanda) Gordon; special aunt Dorothy Key; uncle John Key and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
