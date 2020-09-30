1/1
Jerome McFarland Sr.
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jerome McFarland Sr. was born in Gary, IN on July 21, 1964 to James and Loraine McFarland. He attended Roosevelt High School. He accepted Christ in his life at a very young age. He attended New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend W.N. Reed. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Loraine McFarland, grandparents: Cecil Cuba Jenkins, (1) son Davon Dontae Morgan, (2) sisters- Mina Jean Metcalf, Mary McFarland, (6) brothers Sam, Percy, Edward, Damon, Anthony and James McFarland, (1) god son Banard Burrell, (5) nephews Bryon and Jimmy Metcalf, Greg and Frankie Johnson, Demetrious Outlar, (3) nieces Jeanie, Kanesha Palmer, Kenisha Williams. He leaves to cherish – his loving wife Barbara McFarland, (7) kids Lashonda, Mary McFarland, Jerome and Jamika Green, Rosetha Hunter (Vernolia), Amber Fuller, Melody Candyce Tisdale, (4) brothers Larry, Herold, Freddie, Jerry McFarland, (3) sisters Rosa (Byron) McFarland-Murphy, Gloria Johnson, Mildred Pitts, (2) god-daughters: Kim, Michelle Burrell, (3) godson Richard, Stacey, and Corey Burrell, (10) grandkids: Robert and Rob, Dexter, Damison, Ke'Zaria Rivers, Fantashia Williams. DeShun and DeShauna Brown, Chantay Drake, Erica Williams, (1) great-grandson: Markus Shipp Jr. Special relatives and friends are: Theresa Petty, Dean Perry, Novell, Kerry Mack, Bryon Murphy, Franklin Johnson, Chicken Wang, Benay Thomas-Williams, Dana Evans, Kim Ruffin, (1) favorite niece: Michelle Ruffin (MiMi), nephews – Chet, Duke, Romell, Byron Jr., Montrell, Tony, Steve, Jamel. Tory Green. He departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:03 pm. Jerome will be missed and loved forever always by his family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Service Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am at New Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria Cuba Christine Jenkins Fly
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved