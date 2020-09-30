Mr. Jerome McFarland Sr. was born in Gary, IN on July 21, 1964 to James and Loraine McFarland. He attended Roosevelt High School. He accepted Christ in his life at a very young age. He attended New Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend W.N. Reed. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Loraine McFarland, grandparents: Cecil Cuba Jenkins, (1) son Davon Dontae Morgan, (2) sisters- Mina Jean Metcalf, Mary McFarland, (6) brothers Sam, Percy, Edward, Damon, Anthony and James McFarland, (1) god son Banard Burrell, (5) nephews Bryon and Jimmy Metcalf, Greg and Frankie Johnson, Demetrious Outlar, (3) nieces Jeanie, Kanesha Palmer, Kenisha Williams. He leaves to cherish – his loving wife Barbara McFarland, (7) kids Lashonda, Mary McFarland, Jerome and Jamika Green, Rosetha Hunter (Vernolia), Amber Fuller, Melody Candyce Tisdale, (4) brothers Larry, Herold, Freddie, Jerry McFarland, (3) sisters Rosa (Byron) McFarland-Murphy, Gloria Johnson, Mildred Pitts, (2) god-daughters: Kim, Michelle Burrell, (3) godson Richard, Stacey, and Corey Burrell, (10) grandkids: Robert and Rob, Dexter, Damison, Ke'Zaria Rivers, Fantashia Williams. DeShun and DeShauna Brown, Chantay Drake, Erica Williams, (1) great-grandson: Markus Shipp Jr. Special relatives and friends are: Theresa Petty, Dean Perry, Novell, Kerry Mack, Bryon Murphy, Franklin Johnson, Chicken Wang, Benay Thomas-Williams, Dana Evans, Kim Ruffin, (1) favorite niece: Michelle Ruffin (MiMi), nephews – Chet, Duke, Romell, Byron Jr., Montrell, Tony, Steve, Jamel. Tory Green. He departed this life Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:03 pm. Jerome will be missed and loved forever always by his family and friends. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Service Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am at New Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church 1917 Carolina Street Gary, Indiana 46408. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.