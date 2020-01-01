|
|
Jerome N. Cherry age 67 years, was born February 2, 1952 in Gary, Indiana, the eighth child of Rayford and Celestine Cherry. He departed this life Tuesday December 17, 2019 in Lancaster, Ohio. A native of Gary, Indiana he was educated in the Gary Public School System, graduating from Horace Mann High School, Class of 1972. His higher education includes Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, IL (BA), Nazarene Bible College (Colorado Springs, CO (D.D.) and Denver Seminary (Denver, CO), studying for his masters of Divinity. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was baptized and a member of Christ Temple Church where he served for many years. He served at Grace Church of the Nazarene Dr. Joe Warrington in Colorado Springs, CO. At his passing, he was an associate at Christ Way Church in Lancaster, OH, Elder Jeremy Ellis, Pastor. He leaves to honor and cherish his memory five siblings: Julius (Sharon) Cherry of Decatur, GA, F. Jean Johnson, Joyce A. Harris, Ruthia M. Cherry all of Gary, IN and Melvia E. Dean of Matteson, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation and family hour will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Temple Church, 4201 Washington St. Gary, IN 46408, with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020