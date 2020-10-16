1/
Jerome Poradzisz
Jerome Poradzisz, of Valparaiso, passed away on October 13, 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by his loving children: Cynthia Varga, Janeen (John) Zandarski, Jerome Poradzisz, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Poradzisz; 8 grandchildren; 4 beloved siblings; and many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 47 years, Lillian; and his parents, Joseph and Emily.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. A graveside service with military honors will be Monday, October 19 at Calumet Park Cemetery. Attendees to meet at the chapel at 10:30 AM for procession to the cemetery. Masks are required for all services. To view the full obituary please visit www.mycalumetpark.com


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
OCT
19
Memorial Gathering
10:30 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
OCT
19
Graveside service
Calumet Park Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
