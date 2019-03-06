|
Jerome Prince age 75, passed away March 1, 2019. Born in Tuscaloosa, AL in 1944. He graduated from Druid High School in Tuscaloosa in 1962. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church since 1971. Jerome retired from his position as signal inspector at Amtrak Railroad in 2010. During downtime, you could find Jerome beautifying his flower gardens, perfecting his computer skills or visiting his grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Pearl Prince; children: Darryl (Tanya) Prince and Michelle (Dennis) Prince-Mickle; five grandchildren: Brooke and Sheridan Emerson, Travis Prince, Taylor and Kaylor Mickle; and a host of relatives and special friends. Visitation will be held from 9am until time of service Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W 25th Ave Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Reverend Dr. Rameen Jackson officiating. Internment Memory Lane Memorial Park Crown Point, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019