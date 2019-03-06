Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome Prince Obituary
Jerome Prince age 75, passed away March 1, 2019. Born in Tuscaloosa, AL in 1944. He graduated from Druid High School in Tuscaloosa in 1962. He was a member of St. Timothy Community Church since 1971. Jerome retired from his position as signal inspector at Amtrak Railroad in 2010. During downtime, you could find Jerome beautifying his flower gardens, perfecting his computer skills or visiting his grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife Pearl Prince; children: Darryl (Tanya) Prince and Michelle (Dennis) Prince-Mickle; five grandchildren: Brooke and Sheridan Emerson, Travis Prince, Taylor and Kaylor Mickle; and a host of relatives and special friends. Visitation will be held from 9am until time of service Saturday March 9, 2019 at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W 25th Ave Gary, Indiana. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Reverend Dr. Rameen Jackson officiating. Internment Memory Lane Memorial Park Crown Point, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.