Jerry Allen Henderson age 53 of Gary, In passed away Thursday October 10,2019.He was born December 16,1965 to the late Mattie Mae and Herbert Henderson Sr.He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class .He was a veteran of the United States Army.Jerry Allen Henderson was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother Walter James Henderson. He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife Cynthia, sister Diane George, Lillian Gant,and Willie Jewel Henderson, brothers Herbert Henderson Jr. and McArthur Henderson children, Camille, Tyeyanna, Kenneshia, Jerry, Christopher, and Jerrell. Loving Uncle Monroe Henderson and Walter Grisby and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday October 18,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday October 19,2019 11:00 a.m. at Tree Of Life M.B. church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019