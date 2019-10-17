Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Tree Of Life M.B. church
2323 W. 11Th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Allen Henderson


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Allen Henderson Obituary
Jerry Allen Henderson age 53 of Gary, In passed away Thursday October 10,2019.He was born December 16,1965 to the late Mattie Mae and Herbert Henderson Sr.He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class .He was a veteran of the United States Army.Jerry Allen Henderson was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother Walter James Henderson. He leaves to cherish fond memories his loving wife Cynthia, sister Diane George, Lillian Gant,and Willie Jewel Henderson, brothers Herbert Henderson Jr. and McArthur Henderson children, Camille, Tyeyanna, Kenneshia, Jerry, Christopher, and Jerrell. Loving Uncle Monroe Henderson and Walter Grisby and a host nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday October 18,2019 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday October 19,2019 11:00 a.m. at Tree Of Life M.B. church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now