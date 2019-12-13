|
Jerry Alston 72 years, passed away December 4, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Preceded in death by his parents James Sr. and Larcine Alston, brothers James Alston Jr. and Eddie Alston. Jerry was a graduate of Froebel High School and veteran of the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memories: 5 brothers Nelson (Murial), Aurora, CO, Tony (Lorecia), Las Vegas. NV, Anthony (Sharon), Richmond, IN, Michael (Kim) Memphis, TN, Johnny Alston, Maryland; 4 sisters Diane Alston, Betty (Roosevelt) Aikens both of Indianapolis, IN, Sandra Gonzalez and Sharnie Alston both of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews , relatives and friends. Special thanks to caregivers Cameron and Sandra Gonzalez for their dedicated care for Jerry. Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 to 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019