Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Alston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry Alston Obituary
Jerry Alston 72 years, passed away December 4, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. Preceded in death by his parents James Sr. and Larcine Alston, brothers James Alston Jr. and Eddie Alston. Jerry was a graduate of Froebel High School and veteran of the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memories: 5 brothers Nelson (Murial), Aurora, CO, Tony (Lorecia), Las Vegas. NV, Anthony (Sharon), Richmond, IN, Michael (Kim) Memphis, TN, Johnny Alston, Maryland; 4 sisters Diane Alston, Betty (Roosevelt) Aikens both of Indianapolis, IN, Sandra Gonzalez and Sharnie Alston both of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews , relatives and friends. Special thanks to caregivers Cameron and Sandra Gonzalez for their dedicated care for Jerry. Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 from 9 to 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -