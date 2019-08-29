Jerry C. Cook, age 74, of Portage, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born on October 17, 1944 in La Junta, Colorado to the late Arnold and Pauline Cook. He graduated from River Forest High School in 1963. Jerry proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was awarded a sharpshooter badge while stationed in Germany. He was a dedicated member of Grace Church of the Nazarene in Portage and a goldcard member of the International Union of Operating Engineers local # 150. Jerry was very proud of his yard and enjoyed working in it. He also enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast at Schoop's. He is survived by his children, Cindy Thompson, Tony Rust, Brenda (Tom) Ordway, Kelly Habhab; daughters-in-law, Kim Rust and Denise Brown; grandchildren, Michael, Jillian, Jerry, Maegen, Gary, Kimberly, Danielle, David, Tanya, Chad, Johnna, Jacob, Holly, Tommy and Amanda; 25 great grandchildren; brothers, Edward (Joan) Cook, Bob (Rose) Cook; sister, Lola Teguiani; aunt, Nancy Merrill; special friend, Linda Depew; his church family and his beloved cats, Molly and Ginger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Cook in 2013; son, David Rust; brother-in-law, Cornell Teguiani. Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to Grace Church of the Nazarene. A funeral service for Jerry will take place Friday, August 30, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5360 Clem Road Portage, IN 46368 with Rev. Mark Hostetler officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church. He will be laid to rest at Heritage Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel at (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019