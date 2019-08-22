|
Jerry Gray age 81 of Gary,In passed away August 9,2019 at Methodist Hospital South Lake. Jerry attended Local Schools, was a Veteran of the US Air Force, worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube, US Steel Gary Works Earl, Elliott Plumbing & Heating Co, a member of Plumbers Union Local 210 and retired from Union Local 597. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister ,two brothers, one daughter & one step-daughter. He leaves to cherish his memories wife ,five children, many grandchildren & great grands,three sisters, one brother and a host of close relatives and friends. All Services are Saturday August 24,2019 Wake 9:00a.m. Funeral 1:00p.m. At Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019