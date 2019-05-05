Home

Jesse Cannon, 73, of Gary, IN passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories his memory his brother Harry Cannon; sister Hester Cannon; brother-in-law Luculious (Belinda) Anderson; daughter Jesselyn (Jason) Grady; grandsons Jonathan and Joshua Grady; special friend Lynette Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11am at New Revelation Baptist Church 2140 W. 21st Avenue Gary, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 5, 2019
