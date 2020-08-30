Jesse James Butler was born on April 24, 1948 to Van Dillion and Erma Butler, in McComb, Mississippi. He moved to Gary, Indiana at the tender age of 3 years old. He confessed his belief in Christ at 11 years old, and was Baptized at Pilgrim M.B. Church in Gary. He was a lifelong resident of the "Steel City". He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1966, where he earned Varsity Letters in tennis, football, and track. He loved Roosevelt and Bleed "Black and Gold"! He later attended Indiana State University, where he ran track for the Sycamores. He married Geraldine Barron in 1967, and had one son. He would go on to serve in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War, and the Indiana National Guard. He was extremely proud to be a U.S. Military Veteran. He retired from the City of Gary, in 2015 after 30 years of service, in the Police, Law, and Building Departments. The Law department provided him with the most satisfaction. It was there where he spent many years, as the departments Legal Investigator. His "Strong Willed" personality, was a perfect fit for the job! He departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Methodist Hospital Southlake. He is preceded in Death by his grandfather, Chillis Butler, grandmother, Lillian Butler, step-father, Rev. Sylvester Gill, and special cousin Charles Butler. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, a mother Erma Gill, son Shaun Butler, special aunt and cousin, Elizabeth Johnson and William Butler, both of Memphis, TN., a loving god sister, Ronisha Mendy, of Indianapolis, IN., a host of relatives and friends in Louisiana, Texas, Ohio, Florida and Indiana. Visitation Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9am to 11am. With Funeral Services immediately following at 11am. All services at the Guy and Allen Funeral Home 2959 W. 11th Ave, Gary Indiana.