was born September 25, 1928 in Birmingham, AL. He was a member of Peter's Rock Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. He retired from Scott Lad Foods after working for forty (40) years. He also held a position at Trade Winds Rehabilitation Center as a bus driver for several years.
On June 27, 2019, Jesse made his transition to heaven. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Carter; wife, Madeline Jones; siblings: Mary Alexander, James Carter, Leonard Carter, and Joyce Ann Alfred; sons: Harvey Burrell, Jerry Jones, Jesse Jones and Al Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, Sandra Lewis and Patricia Ward, both of Ft. Wayne, IN; Nancy Jackson of Dallas, TX; Anthony (June) Jones, Carrie Jones and Katherine Humphrey, all of Gary, IN; 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation: Friday, July 5, 2019, from 12pm-8pm with family hours from 6:00-8:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN. Funeral services: Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Peter's Rock M.B. Church 1725 E. 21st Ave. Gary, IN Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune from July 4 to July 5, 2019