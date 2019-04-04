Jesse Max Day, age 79, of Chesterton passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Jesse was born May 21, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Claude and Beatrice (McPherson) Day. He was a retired crane operator working for Inland Steel/Arcelor-Mittal Steel. Jesse was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps and a huge University of Kentucky Basketball Fan. He was a member of the New Hope Church of God where he served as a Deacon. He was also active in the Northwest Indiana Woodworkers Association.Jesse is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Brenda; one daughter, Jessica (James) Wilson of Valparaiso; two granddaughters, Brooke and Mariah Wilson; three brothers, James (Hilda) Day of Owensboro, KY, Richard Day of Powderly, KY and Tom (Carol) Day of Greenville, KY; three sisters, Betty (Fred) Woodlee of Lewisburg, KY, Bessie (Buddy) Hardison of Belton, KY and Claudia (Perry) Smith of Russellville, KY; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Douglas Day.A Memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday April 6, 2019 at the New Hope Church of God 712 N 450 W Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Rev. Jason Kegebein officiating. A memorial visitation will be conducted from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday at the Church. Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel were entrusted with Jesse's services.Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary