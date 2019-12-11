|
Jessie B. Powell passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on October 13, 1951 in Lake Providence, Louisiana to Bernice and Stewart Foley Jr., who preceded her in death. Jessie graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1969. Jessie worked for nearly 50 of her 68 years of life and was employed with Lake County Jail as a correction officer for 20 years. Additionally, she served the Salvation Army with 20 plus years, Pullman Standard and a few other Indiana employers collectively for more than 30 years. She was saved and baptized at an early age as a member of St. James Baptist Church. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband and best friend of 18 years, Coulter Powell; children Anthony Manson and LaDonna (Burrell) Wheaton of Gary and Lester Phillip White Jr. of Clarksville, TN; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Ivory (Ken) Proctor, Willa Brown, Sally Franklin, Ethel Hardin, Eunice Foley and Tameka Foley all of Gary, IN., Will (Annie) Jackson of Indianapolis, IN, Delores (Michael) Daniels of New York, Janet (Dan) Thompson of Bloomington, IN, Stewart Foley II of Florida, Mack Foley and Jackee Foley both of Texas, Adrian Harvey of Missouri , Avis Foley of Georgia, Avon (Bryan) Graves of North Carolina; aunts Ethel Mae Foley of Louisiana and Ernestine Gatlin of Gary, IN; best friends for more than 40 years Bernice (Dennis) Hall and Diana Ewing and many other close friends, relatives and coworkers. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm at McBride Hall 1301 Texas Street , Gary, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019