Jessie B. (Taylor) Reynolds age 96 passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home in Gilbert, Arizona. She was born on March 27, 1924 to Ollie Powell and Jimmy Taylor in Leflore County Mississippi. At the age of 16 Jessie fell in love and married Bennie B. Reynolds in 1940. Bennie and Jessie relocated to Chicago, Illinois and later to Gary, Indiana where they raised their children. Jessie was member of New Life Christian Fellowship International, Mesa Arizona, under the local leadership of Pastor Morris Daniely, and International Pastor Dr. Colvin Blanford. Jessie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years; Bennie B. Reynolds Sr., Daughter, Earlene (Eugene) Battle, Son, Clarence (Marie) Reynolds, Siblings; Maeella Suddeth, Mable Holmes, Willie Sanders Sr, Theodord Townsend. Survived by loving Children; Gracie (Thomas) Shumpert, Gary, Indiana, Bennie (Debra) Reynolds, Gilbert, Arizona, Maryann (Major) Jones, Mae Addison, Gary, Indiana, Steven (MaryKay) Reynolds, Phoenix, Arizona; 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Please wear face mask.Visitation Friday June 12, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family hour 6-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.