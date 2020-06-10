Jessie B. Reynolds
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie B. (Taylor) Reynolds age 96 passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home in Gilbert, Arizona. She was born on March 27, 1924 to Ollie Powell and Jimmy Taylor in Leflore County Mississippi. At the age of 16 Jessie fell in love and married Bennie B. Reynolds in 1940. Bennie and Jessie relocated to Chicago, Illinois and later to Gary, Indiana where they raised their children. Jessie was member of New Life Christian Fellowship International, Mesa Arizona, under the local leadership of Pastor Morris Daniely, and International Pastor Dr. Colvin Blanford. Jessie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years; Bennie B. Reynolds Sr., Daughter, Earlene (Eugene) Battle, Son, Clarence (Marie) Reynolds, Siblings; Maeella Suddeth, Mable Holmes, Willie Sanders Sr, Theodord Townsend. Survived by loving Children; Gracie (Thomas) Shumpert, Gary, Indiana, Bennie (Debra) Reynolds, Gilbert, Arizona, Maryann (Major) Jones, Mae Addison, Gary, Indiana, Steven (MaryKay) Reynolds, Phoenix, Arizona; 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Please wear face mask.Visitation Friday June 12, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family hour 6-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 7, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved