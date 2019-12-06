Home

St Timothy Community Church
1600 W 25th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 West 25th Avenue
Gary, IN
Jessie Daniels Obituary
Jessie Daniels age 77, of Merrillville, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Jessie was born in 1942 in Alabaster, Alabama to Joe and Rosetta Thomas and was the youngest of four daughters. After graduating from high school, Jessie moved to Gary, Indiana got married and spent time raising her family before working within the Gary Public School System. Jessie was preceeded in death by her parents Joe and Rosetta and her brother Robert. Survivors include her husband Edward "Dan" whom she was married to for 59 years; her daughters Joyce Baker and LaDonna Daniels, her grandchildren Precious Clay (Conrad) and Vanessa Baker; three great-grandchildren Deja, Xavier, and Cam'ron; three sisters, Delores Watkins (Manual), Blondie Simmons and Carlene Threatt and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Timothy Community Church at 11:00 am. 1600 West 25th Avenue-Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, 2019
