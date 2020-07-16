Jessie James Wheeler Sr., age 85, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born to Ruth Jones and George Wheeler in Round Pond, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; and one son, Andrew Wheeler.



Jessie was a hard worker, a loving husband, father, and provider. He gave his life to Christ and was a man of Faith who loved to spread the word.



He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife of 63 years, Leomia Goodwin, they share 8 children. Five sons: Jessie Wheeler Jr. of Elkhart, Indiana, Lester Wheeler Hammond, Indiana, Lee (Carolyn) Wheeler, John (Johnnie) Wheeler of Elkhart, Indiana, and Bryant Wheeler of New Castle, Indiana. Two daughters: Ruthie (Oddie) Honorable of Elkhart, Indiana, and Antimonette Ajani of Gary, Indiana; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Private Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11am True Vine COGIC 3521 Hemlock St., East Chg., IN We will be following Covid-19 guidelines. Masks and 6ft distance required. "View and Go" visitation 10am. Eulogist, Pastor Emmanuel John. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Professional direction entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services, Inc.





