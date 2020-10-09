1/1
Jessie Kyles Dawkins
1943 - 2020
Jessie Kyles Dawkins, age 77, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. Jessie accepted Christ at an early age and attended New Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Jessie was born April 12, 1943 in Dunleith, Mississippi, to parents Henry Kyles and Alma Winston. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961. She retired from Methodist Hospital after 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isaac (Ike) Dawkins Jr.; companion: Rick Trass. Jessie leaves to cherish her memories, son: Isaac (Ike) Dawkins III (TaShekka Comer); grandsons: DaShon and DreShon Comer; granddaughter: TaShonna Comer, great granddaughter: Tri'Niyah Hampton; brothers: Stanley, Robert, and Sylvester Kyles (Chicago, IL); sisters: Eugnia, Mildred, and Nila Kyles (Chicago IL); step sisters: Delores Whittler (Indianapolis, IN), Jeanette Harris (Gary, IN); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends. Memorial Services Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2:00pm at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th avenue.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
