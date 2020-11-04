1/1
Jessie Lee Hodge
Jessie Lee Hodge, Age 77 of Gary, Indiana passed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Jessie worked at Methodist Hospital as an orthopedic technician, until she retired after 30 years, in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents Tommy and Lendora Hodge; sisters Wille Mae Watson, Elizabeth Dunlap, and Cleo Holder; brothers Tommie, Willie Joe, Johnny and Jimmy Hodge. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son Jackie Lamont Reid; granddaughter Jhani Tanae Harris; grandson Keith Harris Jr. and great grandson Keith Asir Harris III; sister Darlene (Alpha) Holder Sr; brothers Dennis Hodge and Freddie Hodge, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday November 7, 2020 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Funeral immediately following. All services will be held at The Word Church 2075 Rush Place, Lake Station, In, Reverend Joseph Walters officiating, Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Professional Services Rendered by Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Word Church
NOV
7
Funeral
11:00 AM
The Word Church
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
