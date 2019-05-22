|
|
Jessie Wilson passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Affectionately known as "Granny, Mother Wilson and Sister Wilson" she worked as a domestic worker. She also provided childcare for many Gary families. Jessie was preceded in death by husband: Harrison; children: Ida Austin-Cox, Shirley G. Taylor & Lee E. Robinson Sr. She leaves behind, sisters: Ora D. Wilson & Queen E. Taylor; Daughter: Brenda (Curtis). Grandchildren: Charles (Romelda), Rhoda (Rodney), Shakeia (Raimele Sr), Lisa (Rasheida), Randal, Robin, Thomas Jr. (Diane), Kevin (Maria), Christopher, Kimberly, Lee Jr. (Ketsana) and Lynzy (Paul); Great grandchildren: Cameron, Ariel, Everett, Anthony, Moesha, Joylene, Shirnice, Thomas III, Tiana, Brandon, Jonathan, Aaliyah, Dorian, DeAndre, Arvell, Shachrisha, RJ, Paul II, Kejah, Kiana,Taleea, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday May 24, 2019 from 9-11 am and Funeral Services to follow immediately at 11:00am all at the Trinity United church of Christ, 1276 W 20th Ave. Pastor John E. Jackson Sr., Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019