Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie Wilson Obituary
Jessie Wilson passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Affectionately known as "Granny, Mother Wilson and Sister Wilson" she worked as a domestic worker. She also provided childcare for many Gary families. Jessie was preceded in death by husband: Harrison; children: Ida Austin-Cox, Shirley G. Taylor & Lee E. Robinson Sr. She leaves behind, sisters: Ora D. Wilson & Queen E. Taylor; Daughter: Brenda (Curtis). Grandchildren: Charles (Romelda), Rhoda (Rodney), Shakeia (Raimele Sr), Lisa (Rasheida), Randal, Robin, Thomas Jr. (Diane), Kevin (Maria), Christopher, Kimberly, Lee Jr. (Ketsana) and Lynzy (Paul); Great grandchildren: Cameron, Ariel, Everett, Anthony, Moesha, Joylene, Shirnice, Thomas III, Tiana, Brandon, Jonathan, Aaliyah, Dorian, DeAndre, Arvell, Shachrisha, RJ, Paul II, Kejah, Kiana,Taleea, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday May 24, 2019 from 9-11 am and Funeral Services to follow immediately at 11:00am all at the Trinity United church of Christ, 1276 W 20th Ave. Pastor John E. Jackson Sr., Officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.