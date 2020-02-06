Home

Jewel "JuJu" Barden Jr. age 78 of Gary,In passed away Thursday January 30,2020. He worked for several industrial plants and distribution companies until he became disabled in 1995.Jewel was the youngest of six children. He was preceded in death by his parents Jewel Sr. and Ella Mae Barden, two sisters: Jeweline Walker and Shirley Boone, three brothers: Johnny B. Barden, A.C. Barden and Lidel Barden. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters: Henrietta Penny (Wesley) Rogers-Meadows and Jacqueline (John) Moore both of Gary, In. Two granddaughters Amanda Meadows of San Antonio, Tx and Jacqui Moore of Indianapolis, In, two grandsons: Josiah (Brittney)Moore of Dallas, Tx and Wesley Meadows III of Gary, In., Sister-In-Law Edna Barden of Hattiesburg, Ms and Brother-In-Law Jimmie Boone of Gary, In and a very special friend Margaret Rogers and a host of other dear relatives and friends. Wake Friday February 7,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Tree Of Life M.B. Church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020
