On Saturday, September 26th, 2020, adored wife and mother, Jill Arlene Braswell-Williams passed away peacefully and surrounded by family. She was born on Christmas Eve in 1950 to John and Leola Braswell of Clairton, PA. She became a proud resident of Gary, IN in 1968 and met her loving husband. She was a charter member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church and spent most of her life serving her community. She is preceded in death by her parents as well as brothers Elwood Braswell and Charles Braswell and sisters Lula Mae Hass and Bernice Yates. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Charles F. Williams, daughters Jewel Reid, Joli Williams, Jorie Williams, son Chaz Williams, 8 grandchildren, siblings Carolyn Tate, Gwendolyn Protho, Lona Braswell, Kenneth Braswell, Terrie Matthis, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from noon to 8 PM Family hours 6-8PM at Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:00a.m. at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 2019 Connecticut Street, Rev. Ronald Jerry Protho officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery