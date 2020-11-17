1/1
Jill K. Crane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Kathryn Crane, 70 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home. She was born March 13, 1950 in Hammond, Indiana to John J. and Betty M. (Lorenz) Ogren. Jill was preceded in death by her Father. She is survived by her sister Susan Silvey of Indianapolis, her children Douglas Crane of Noblesville and Christopher Crane (Kristen) of Valparaiso and grandchildren James, Erinanne, Betty, Lilly, Ruby, and Lexy Crane. Jill worked many years as a direct support professional at In-pact and Tradewinds (Respite). She was full of love for her family, animals, and those in need. A graveside service will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Lung Association. Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved