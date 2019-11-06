|
|
Rev. Jim H. Smith, Sr., affectionately known as Bud, age 80, was born in Hurtsboro, AL, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frazier and Virginia Smith, daughter, Beverly Ann Smith – Houseworth, five brothers and two sisters. Jim leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Julia A. Smith; two daughters, Valerie D. Smith and Jackie (Johnny) Pinkard; son, Jim H. Smith, Jr.; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; four brothers; four sisters; Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at St. Marks M.B. Church, 4632 West 21st Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. Funeral service will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Baptist Church, 5444 Harrison Street, Merrillville, IN 46410, Pastor Preston Ezell. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019