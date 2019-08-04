|
|
Jim Macon Jr. age 85 of Gary, In, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019. Jim Macon retired with 42 years of service at U.S. STEEL MILL as a foreman.
He is preceded in death by father Jim Macon Sr. mother Sarah Battle 3 sister Rose Mary Preston, Emma Ree Bodley and Anniebell Porter 5 brothers Willie lee, John Allen, Joseph, James and Robert Macon, 3 Joey, Stevie and Jim Jerome Macon.He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife Leola Macon 4 children Valerie, Jerry, Robert and David Macon; 3 grandchildren he raised Alexis and Demetrius Harris, Willie Battle; 3 brothers George, Havery Lee and Artis Macon and sister Dorthy Faison 19 grandchildren 36 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Wake Monday August 5,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Saint's Home C.O.G.I.C. 833 E. 21st Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019