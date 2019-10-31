|
|
Jimmie Lee Gates Sr age 88 of Gary ,In passed away Thursday October 24,2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Clemmie D. Buggs, parents Erskine & Mary Gates , daughter Gladys Ware and son in law Clayton Ware. He leaves to cherish his memory 8 children Denotra Gates, Jimmie L. (Sherry) Gates Jr, Diane Gates-Smith, Bruce E. (Sonja) Knights, Philinda V. (Jonathan) Lane, Philetha Y. Gates, Dr. John F. Gates and Jacqueline Gates-Britton. Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren , great great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 1,2019 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday November 2,2019 10:30 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019