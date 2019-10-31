Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Jimmie Lee Gates Sr age 88 of Gary ,In passed away Thursday October 24,2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Clemmie D. Buggs, parents Erskine & Mary Gates , daughter Gladys Ware and son in law Clayton Ware. He leaves to cherish his memory 8 children Denotra Gates, Jimmie L. (Sherry) Gates Jr, Diane Gates-Smith, Bruce E. (Sonja) Knights, Philinda V. (Jonathan) Lane, Philetha Y. Gates, Dr. John F. Gates and Jacqueline Gates-Britton. Host of grandchildren, great grandchildren , great great grandchildren other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday November 1,2019 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday November 2,2019 10:30 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019
